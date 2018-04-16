NBA playoffs 2018 scores, highlights, bracket: Pacers stun Cavs, James Harden's 44 lifts Rockets past Wolves

The NBA Playoffs got off to a great start on Saturday, and Sunday was no different. Game 1 in Boston was an overtime thriller, with the Celtics squeaking out a win over the Bucks. After that one was done, Victor Oladipo and the Pacers dusted the Cavaliers in the most surprising result of the first round so far, and the Thunder took care of the Jazz behind a big night from Paul George. Lastly, the Rockets escaped with a three-point win over the Timberwolves.

Below you'll find everything you need to know for Day 2 of the NBA playoffs.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 15

Game 1: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (F/OT)

It was a rough, grind-it-out affair between the Celtics and Bucks for at least the first three quarters, but the ending turned into absolute insanity. Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer that should have sealed a victory for the Celtics.

Then Khris Middleton forced overtime with an absurd 3-pointer at the buzzer that barely got off his fingertips in time.

ARE YOU KIDDING!?



Khris Middleton sends Game 1 in Boston to OT with the ridiculous buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/XUfMBKipzL — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Overtime was just as wild. Both teams traded leads, Antetokounmpo fouled out and eventually the Celtics sealed a tough Game 1 victory.

The @celtics & @Bucks trade clutch buckets in a thrilling fantastic finish to regulation, ending with the C's taking Game 1 in overtime! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/SsihZqpKtK — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

This is going to be an ugly and long series by the looks of it.

Game 1: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80

The Pacers cruised to an 18-point road victory in Game 1, taking control of this series. It's the first time a LeBron James-led team has dropped the opening game of the first round of the playoffs. Victor Oladipo led the way with 32 points. This is the team's first playoff win since 2016.

Victor Oladipo tallies 32 PTS, 4 AST, 6 3PM in the @Pacers Game 1 win on the road in Cleveland! #Pacers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Z0FqbZgmNC — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Lance Stephenson showed he was ready to play with this powerful slam:

LeBron James finished with a triple-double in defeat.

Cleveland had a small ball lineup in Game 1, featuring a healthy Rodney Hood, Jeff Green at the power forward spot, and Kevin Love at center. It'll be interesting to see if coach Tyronn Lue makes any changes before Game 2 on Wednesday.

Game 1: Thunder 116, Jazz 108

Donovan Mitchell came out ready to play in his first career playoff game. He got off to a great start, and it continued all game long, as he finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, he did suffer a foot injury, but seemed to be OK. X-rays came back negative, but it will be something to monitor going forward.

The Thunder, meanwhile, took care of business. Paul George had a huge night, hitting eight 3-pointers on the way to 36 points. Russell Westbrook added 29 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

👀 Make that 8 TRIPLES for Paul George! 👀#ThunderUp lead by double digits in the 4th.



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/EEhGCH3ZaF — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2018

Game 1: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101

The Wolves are hung tough, and had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but the Rockets escaped with a three-point win.

James Harden fills it up, going for 44 PTS, 8 AST, 7 3PM to lead the @HoustonRockets charge at home! 🚀🚀🚀



HOU grabs the Game 1 win over the @Timberwolves 104-101!



Clint Capela: 24 PTS, 12 REB#Rockets #NBAPlayoffs



Andrew Wiggins: 18 PTS, 6 REB

Jeff Teague: 15 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/10pBB9zM4K — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2018

Bracket