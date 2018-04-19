NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, highlights and analysis from Wednesday's Cavaliers, Jazz and Rockets wins

Playoff-palooza continued with a trio of Game 2s on Wednesday.

In the first game, LeBron James absolutely went off, finishing with 46 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. It turned out the Cavs needed every single one of those points, as they escaped with a 100-97 victory, despite leading by 16 in the opening quarter. The Pacers

After that one, the Jazz went into OKC and stole Game 2 from the Thunder to even their series at 1-1. The Big Three of OKC struggled, shooting a combined 19 of 58 from the floor. Meanwhile, Ricky Rubio hit five 3s, Derrick Favors had a monster double-double and Donovan Mitchell led the way with 28 points.

In the third and final game, the Rockets made easy work of the Timberwolves to take a 2-0 lead in their series. The Timberwolves did hold a five-point lead after the first quarter, but after that it was all Rockets, as they won by 20 points. Chris Paul bounced back from a tough performance in Game 1, finishing with a game-high 27 points.

NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, April 18

Game 2: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97

The Cavs did end up changing their starting lineup, going with LeBron James, Kevin Love, George Hill, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith.

Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith will start tonight alongside George Hill, LeBron and Kevin. Green and Hood off the bench — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) April 18, 2018

Ty Lue said after Game 1 that the Cavs needed LeBron James to be aggressive and set the tone early. That is exactly what he did, scoring the Cavs' first 16 points in just five minutes. It was the best first five minutes to any game in LeBron's career.

LeBron James scored the first 16 PTS (20 total) for @cavs in the 1st quarter of Game 2!



His 9 made field goals ties a @cavs postseason franchise record for FGM in a quarter.#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PLUrx7Ls6B — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

He continued the strong play throughout the game, finishing with 46 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, as the Cavs evened the series with a 100-97 victory.

LeBron James fuels the @cavs Game 2 win with 46 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST and Cleveland evens the series at 1! #WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/BkycAu8joP — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

The Pacers battled back from the big deficit early, and had a chance to tie in the closing minute, but Victor Oladipo missed a wide open 3-pointer. A big factor in the game was Oladipo only playing 28 minutes due to foul trouble.

Game 2: Jazz 102, Thunder 95



Donovan Mitchell was questionable heading into Game 2 due to a foot injury, but the rookie guard did end up starting, which was great news for the Jazz. Mitchell dropped 28 points as the Jazz stole one on the road to even up the series. More impressively, 13 of those points came in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz secure the win.

It was a thrilling back and forth game, but the Thunder just didn't get good enough performances from their Big Three. Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony combined for just 54 points on an abysmal 19 of 58 shooting.

#TakeNote



The @utahjazz take Game 2 on the road, defeating @okcthunder 102-95 behind 28 PTS, 6 REB from Donovan Mitchell!



The series is split at 1-1 heading to Utah #NBAPlayoffs



Ricky Rubio: 22 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB

Derrick Favors: 20 PTS, 16 REB



Westbrook: 19 PTS, 13 AST, 9 REB pic.twitter.com/wWR5PMFRlv — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the Jazz role players stepped up. Ricky Rubio hit a shocking five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Derrick Favors posted a monster double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Game 2: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82

The Timberwolves started off well in Game 2, taking a five-point lead after the first quarter thanks to cool dunks like this from Andrew Wiggins. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.

Andrew Wiggins soars to the rim in #PhantomCam!@timberwolves lead @rockets 23-18 after Q1 of Game 2 in Houston.



Wiggins: 6 PTS, 4 REB

CP3: 7 PTS



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/WxkegOrAeH — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

The Rockets outscored the Wolves by 20 points in the second quarter, and cruised from there. James Harden shot just 2 of 18 from the field, but it didn't matter, as the Rockets won, 102-82.

Headed to Minnesota up 2-0! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WID1HGFte1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 19, 2018

Chris Paul bounced back from a tough Game 1 to score a game-high 27 points. Gerald Green also had a strong game off the bench, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Live blog from Wednesday's action