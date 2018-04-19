NBA playoffs 2018: Scores, live updates, highlights for Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Jazz vs. Thunder, Wolves vs. Rockets

Playoff-palooza continues with a trio of Game 2s on Wednesday full of star power.

In the first game, LeBron James absolutely went off, finishing with 46 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. It turned out the Cavs needed every single one of those points, as they escaped with a 100-97 victory, despite leading by 16 in the opening quarter.

Still to come, OKC's Big Three will attempt to get another win over the Jazz and take their own 2-0 lead. And finally, the Rockets take on the Timberwolves in the late game, which is intriguing because Game 1 was far closer than many people expected. Can Minnesota pull out the upset this time?

NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, April 18

Game 2: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97

The Cavs did end up changing their starting lineup, going with LeBron James, Kevin Love, George Hill, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith.

Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith will start tonight alongside George Hill, LeBron and Kevin. Green and Hood off the bench — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) April 18, 2018

Tye Lue said after Game 1 that the Cavs needed LeBron James to be aggressive and set the tone early. That is exactly what he did, scoring the Cavs' first 16 points in just five minutes. It was the best first five minutes to any game in LeBron's career.

LeBron James scored the first 16 PTS (20 total) for @cavs in the 1st quarter of Game 2!



His 9 made field goals ties a @cavs postseason franchise record for FGM in a quarter.#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PLUrx7Ls6B — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

He continued the strong play throughout the game, finishing with 46 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, as the Cavs evened the series with a 100-97 victory.

LeBron James erupts for 46 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST to help the @cavs take Game 2 and even the series at 1!



CLE defeats @pacers 100-97 in Cleveland.



Kevin Love: 15 PTS, 8 REB

Kyle Korver: 12 PTS#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs



Victor Oladipo: 22 PTS, 6 AST

Myles Turner: 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/SPUBLascdi — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

The Pacers battled back from the big deficit early, and had a chance to tie in the closing minute, but Victor Oladipo missed a wide open 3-pointer. A big factor in the game was Oladipo only playing 28 minutes due to foul trouble.





Game 2: Jazz vs. Thunder

Donovan Mitchell will start in Game 2. He was questionable due to a foot injury. Obviously, their star rookie point guard being available is great news for the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell will be available for tonight’s game and will start. pic.twitter.com/s8IKRbCVeQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 18, 2018

Paul George picked up where he left off in Game 1, as he got the early and-one 3-ball to go.