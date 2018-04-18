NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, news, updates, highlights, results: Raptors, Celtics, Pelicans all take 2-0 series leads

Day 4 of the NBA playoffs is now in the books, and we now have three more teams with 2-0 leads as the Raptors, Celtics and Pelicans all won Tuesday in their respective series.

The Raptors got the night started by dropping 44 points on the Wizards in the first quarter, and eventually led by more than 20 points, thanks to some hot shooting from outside. The Wizards did make a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but for most of the night it was all Raptors as they won by 11 to take a 2-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 37 points.

In the second game, the Celtics followed suit, beating the Bucks by 14 to go up 2-0 in their series. Unlike the first game, which went down to the wire, this one was smooth sailing for the Celtics. They cruised to the double-digit victory, thanks to 15 turnovers by the Bucks and 30 points from Jaylen Brown, who became the youngest player in Celtics franchise history to score 30-plus points in a playoff game.

And in the third and final game, the Pelicans shocked the Blazers by stealing yet another road win to take their own 2-0 lead in the series. As things head back to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4, the Pels are in great shape to possibly sweep the Blazers. Much like Game 1, Tuesday night's matchup was a tense affair which went down to the final minutes. And once again the Pelicans pulled it out, due in large part to a huge 3 by Rajon Rondo of all people. Jrue Holiday led the way for the Pels with a playoff career-high 33 points.

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 17

Game 2: Raptors 130, Wizards 119

The Raptors came out on fire in Game 2, pouring in 44 points in the first quarter. They hit 11 3s in the first half, and took an 18-point lead into the break.

When scoring an #NBAPlayoffs franchise record 76 points in a half, it helps to splash 11 triples!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JODO9IZ1e2 — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

The lead ballooned to over 20 points at times, but the Wizards made a spirited comeback, and at one point had it down to five points thanks to plays like this from John Wall.

John Wall block ➡️ Ty Lawson triple#DCFamily down 113-103 pic.twitter.com/N1jTugaD0f — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

However, the Raptors quickly regained control of the game, and pulled away for a 130-119 win. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 37 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan tied a Playoff career-high with 37 to lead the @Raptors to a 2-0 series lead! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JemQpcNkrK — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

Game 2: Celtics 120, Bucks 106

After winning a thriller in Game 1, the Celtics came out strong early in Game 2. Plays like this from Jaylen Brown helped them take an early lead.

But unlike Game 1, there would be no need for heroics at the end of this one. The Celtics protected their lead all night, cruising to a 14-point victory. Brown kept it rolling after his strong start, pouring in a playoff career-high 30 points on 12 of 22 shooting. Terry Rozier added 23 points and eight assists, while Greg Monroe, Shane Larkin and Marcus Morris chipped in a combined 41 points off the bench.

At 21 years old, Jaylen Brown is the youngest player in @Celtics history to score 30+ points in a playoff game (Tom Heinsohn was 22 years old when he scored 30 points for Boston at Syracuse in Game 2 of the Eastern Finals in 1957). pic.twitter.com/g5RWwjB8Ix — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 18, 2018

Jaylen Brown put up a Playoff career-high 30 to lead the @Celtics to a 2-0 series lead! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/qC2ndVwxcp — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

Game 2: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102



The Pelicans have gone to Portland and done what no one expected: win both games. It was another nail biter, as Game 2 went down to the wire, and once again it was the Pelicans who came out on top. This is only the seventh time in NBA history that a road team has won the first two games of a best of seven first-round series.

The @PelicansNBA hold on for a 111-102 road win & a 2-0 series lead heading home to NOLA!#DoItBigger

Jrue Holiday: 33 PTS, 9 AST

Anthony Davis: 22 PTS, 13 REB

Rajon Rondo: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST#RipCity

CJ McCollum: 22 PTS, 6 AST#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NXU3CxW9zl — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

Jrue Holiday was absolutely fantastic, setting a new playoff career-high with 33 points.

Anthony Davis was strong as well, of course, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Rajon Rondo nearly recorded a triple double. He put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.