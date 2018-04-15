NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, bracket, TV info for each first-round playoff matchup

What a first day of NBA playoff action. Things will only get better on Sunday with more intriguing matchups, including LeBron's first game of the 2018 postseason. We'll also get our first look at James Harden and Chris Paul as teammates in the playoffs. It should be another fun one, so make sure you know how to watch.

Below are the schedules, scores and dates for every first-round series:

Eastern Conference

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | <strong>Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons</strong>

Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2



Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut



Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)



Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | <strong>Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop</strong>

Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket