NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, bracket, TV info for each first-round playoff matchup

The NBA postseason continues on Sunday. Here's how to watch every series on TV

What a first day of NBA playoff action. Things will only get better on Sunday with more intriguing matchups, including LeBron's first game of the 2018 postseason. We'll also get our first look at James Harden and Chris Paul as teammates in the playoffs. It should be another fun one, so make sure you know how to watch.

Below are the schedules, scores and dates for every first-round series:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

  • Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

  • Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
  • Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

  • Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | <strong>Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop</strong>
  • Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

  • Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
