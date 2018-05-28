NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, TV info, bracket for conference finals, NBA Finals matchups

The conference finals are almost complete in the 2018 NBA playoffs

LeBron is in the NBA Finals ... again. He and the Cavs took care of business in Game 7 against the Celtics, and now they'll await the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets in Houston.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-3   

rapscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-0  

celtics76ers.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
Playoff series breakdown  

rapswiz.jpg

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

celticsbucks.jpg

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

rocketsjazz.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Houston wins series 4-1   

warriorspels.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State wins series, 4-1

rocketswolves.jpg

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

warriorsspurs.jpg

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

pelsblazers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

thunderjazz.jpg

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports


