NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, TV info, bracket for each first-round playoff matchup

The NBA postseason continues on Sunday, and we've got the scores from every single game

NBA playoff action continued on Sunday with some more intense postseason games. We had the game of the playoffs so far, when Terry Rozier and Khris Middleton traded late 3-pointers to send the Bucks-Celtics game to overtime. Then the Pacers surprised everyone except themselves by blowing out the Cavs on their home court. Later, the Thunder won a physical, gritty game against the Jazz as Paul George exploded for 36 points.

Below are the schedules, scores and dates for every first-round series:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
  • Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
  • Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
  • Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
  • Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Cavs' rough opener wasn't even about defense
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
  • Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
  • Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary) 
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
