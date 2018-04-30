NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, TV info, bracket for every postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single game

Are we having fun yet? The second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is underway, with plenty of excitement still to come. The league's top teams are still in action, but they'll be tested by lower seeds eager to push their way into the NBA Finals. 

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game 1 in Toronto: Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Toronto: Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m., ABC
  • Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT
  • Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

  • Game 1 in Boston: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Boston: Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6:00 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oakland:  Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
  • Game 2 in Oakland: Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-celtics-win-1
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES