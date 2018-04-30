NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, TV info, bracket for every postseason matchup

Are we having fun yet? The second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is underway, with plenty of excitement still to come. The league's top teams are still in action, but they'll be tested by lower seeds eager to push their way into the NBA Finals.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 in Toronto: Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 2 in Toronto: Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1 in Boston: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 2 in Boston: Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace

Game 2 in Oakland: Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket