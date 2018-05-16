NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, TV info, bracket, schedule for every postseason matchup

If you didn't know the conference finals had started, you do now. The Celtics threw down an emphatic Game 1 win over the Cavaliers to kick things off, then took Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead. Out West, the Warriors went into Houston and took down the Rockets in Game 1 to steal home-court in their series.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Herbert: Celtics show Cavs this series will be different

Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-0

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Houston wins series 4-1

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State wins series, 4-1

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports



