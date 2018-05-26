NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, TV info, schedule, bracket for both conference finals matchups

Everyone thought this year's Finals matchup was predetermined, but now we could have two Game 7s. We already have one, with the Cavaliers and Celtics meeting on Sunday. We'll see if we have another as the Warriors look to stave off the Rockets in Game 6 on Saturday.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-0

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Houston wins series 4-1

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State wins series, 4-1

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

