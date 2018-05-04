NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, TV info, schedule, bracket for every postseason matchup

The second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is well underway, with plenty of surprises so far. The Cavaliers steamrolled the Raptors in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead back to Cleveland, while the short-handed Celtics have continued to impress with a 2-0 lead on the up-and-coming 76ers.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101 Botkin: Ainge, Stevens and a logic-defying team



Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96

Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108

Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT



Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace

Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116

Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket