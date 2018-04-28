NBA Playoffs 2018 scores, updates, highlights: Jazz, Raptors advance; Pacers force Game 7

Well, we couldn't have asked for more out of three Game 6s on Friday night. We could have had four Game 7s this weekend, but instead we'll have only two. The Raptors and Jazz both punched their tickets to the second round Friday.

First, the Toronto Raptors closed out the Washington Wizards on the road, winning 102-92 to take the series 4-2. It was only the fifth series triumph in franchise history for the Raptors. The bench stepped up as always -- boosted by the return of Fred VanVleet, they combined for 34 points. Leading the way was Kyle Lowry, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Finally, the Utah Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thrilling victory in Salt Lake City, and will advance to the second round.

Below are the final scores, highlights from the night and a recap of our live updates.

NBA playoff schedule/scores for Friday, April 27

Raptors 102, Wizards 92 (Box Score)



Indiana Pacers 121, Cleveland Cavaliers 87 (Box Score)



Utah Jazz 96, Oklahoma City Thunder 91 (Box Score)



Game 6: Raptors 102, Wizards 92

The Wizards got out to a great start in Game 6, leading 30-20 after the first quarter thanks to some strong play from Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal stops on a dime and fires from deep!



Early @WashWizards 8-0 run in the 1st.



📺: ESPNews / @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Wv79DFyMnb — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2018

The Raptors picked things up in the second quarter, though, using an 11-4 run to close the frame to cut the deficit to three points at halftime. Fred VanVleet, who returned to action in this game, provided a nice boost off the bench.

Despite being 0-23 all time when trailing at halftime on the road during the playoffs, the Raptors took care of business in the second half thanks to plays like this.

As they have all season, the bench stepped up, combining for 34 points on the night. Kyle Lowry led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists, as the Raptors closed out the Wizards 4-2.

Game 6: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87

LeBron James threw down another incredible slam that was easily the highlight of the first half.

However, it was the Pacers who had control most of the way, heading into halftime with a 57-47 lead. Victor Oladipo led the way with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Cavaliers tried to mount a comeback, but the Pacers just kept extending the lead thanks to Oladipo's spectacular play. When he threw this one down, the game was pretty much over.

Oladipo finished with a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Game 6: Jazz 96, Thunder 91

Donovan Mitchell told the Thunder crowd after the Jazz's collapse in Game 5 that he would see them next year, essentially guaranteeing the series would end after Game 6. And boy did he live up to his word to start the second half. He was on fire, hitting shots from every conceivable angle.

The Thunder slowly clawed their way back, but ultimately saw the game get away after a controversial non-call on a Paul George 3-point try late in the game.

Mitchell hit two free throws to ice it, and the Jazz are headed to the second round to face the Houston Rockets.