NBA playoffs 2018: Series preview, bracket, schedule, channel, TV info for each first-round playoff matchup
The NBA postseason begins on Saturday. Here's how to watch every series on TV
After a long, wild regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally upon us. There's plenty of intrigue to go around in both conferences, with some high seeds facing some incredibly difficult matchups. This is the type of postseason where you don't want to miss a single game, so we've helped you out with a handy schedule for each first-round game. We've also included the TV channel, so you're not scrambling around come game time.
Below are the schedules and dates for every first-round series:
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Saturday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
- Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
