NBA playoffs 2018: Series preview, schedule, bracket, channel, TV info for every first-round playoff matchup

The NBA playoffs are here, and that means it's time to organize your life around when games are on. We are here to help you with that. Here are the full schedules (and results, when games start happening) for all the series:

Eastern Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Toronto: Saturday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2



Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)



Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket