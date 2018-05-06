NBA Playoffs 2018: Sixers' Joel Embiid questions officiating after Game 3 loss to Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid took issue with Saturday night's officiating after the Boston Celtics' 101-98 overtime Game 3 win, pointing to the lack of foul calls against Al Horford as evidence that the officiating wasn't fair in some instances.

"I don't see how it's possible for someone to guard me and have zero fouls," argued Embiid. "I thought a couple plays it wasn't fair. I'm too big not to be fouled every time I go to the basket or post up."

Sixers' Joel Embiid on officiating after Game 3 loss to Celtics: pic.twitter.com/gjwuHQppju — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 6, 2018

Horford limited Embiid on the night to 22 points on just 10 of 26 shooting, and most of all, he never allowed the Sixers' 7-footer to find a rhythm and get comfortable in the post. He accounted for three turnovers in addition to unusually low efficiency, and fouled out after 41 minutes on the floor.

The Sixers now have their backs against the wall after the Game 3 loss that put them down 0-3 in the series. If they're going to make this a series again, they need Embiid to be at his best moving forward, else they face playoff elimination on their home floor by way of sweep in Game 4.