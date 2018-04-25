NBA Playoffs 2018: Spurs vs. Warriors Game 5 score, series results as Golden State eliminates San Antonio

The Warriors are marching on to the second round. They eliminated the Spurs on Tuesday night, winning Game 5 of their first-round series, 99-91, and take the series 4-1. Despite being down by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Spurs made a furious comeback attempt, cutting the deficit to just two points in the closing minute. But that was as close as they would get.

As they did in Game 5, the Spurs gave a valiant effort all series long as they played without Kawhi Leonard, and then without Gregg Popovich, after his wife passed during the middle of the series.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series schedule

Season series: 3-1, Warriors

Last season's playoff results: Warriors won 2016-17 NBA title; Spurs lost to Warriors (4-0) in Western Conference finals

