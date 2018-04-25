NBA Playoffs 2018: Spurs vs. Warriors Game 5 score, series results as Golden State eliminates San Antonio
The Warriors held off the Spurs' comeback attempt in Game 5 to end the series
The Warriors are marching on to the second round. They eliminated the Spurs on Tuesday night, winning Game 5 of their first-round series, 99-91, and take the series 4-1. Despite being down by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Spurs made a furious comeback attempt, cutting the deficit to just two points in the closing minute. But that was as close as they would get.
As they did in Game 5, the Spurs gave a valiant effort all series long as they played without Kawhi Leonard, and then without Gregg Popovich, after his wife passed during the middle of the series.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 99, Spurs 91
Season series: 3-1, Warriors
Last season's playoff results: Warriors won 2016-17 NBA title; Spurs lost to Warriors (4-0) in Western Conference finals
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Golden State has a 98.3 percent chance to win the first round and a 80.5 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
