NBA Playoffs 2018: Stephen Curry scores 35 as Warriors crush Rockets, take 2-1 lead in West finals

The Warriors stole one of the first two games in Houston to take home-court advantage in the Western Conference finals against the Rockets. They didn't need to steal Game 3. That's because they ran the Rockets out of the building in the second half to win, 126-85 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Things were fairly competitive early on, but the Warriors closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run to take control of the game. They then led by 11 at halftime after an extremely ugly second quarter, which saw both teams toss up plenty of bricks. It felt like just a matter of time until the Warriors started to pull away, and that's just what happened in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry finally broke out of his slump, and did so in emphatic fashion. He poured in 18 points in the third quarter, and even had his shimmy going. Curry and the Warriors' third-quarter burst put the game out of reach, and they coasted in the fourth quarter to a 41-point win. It was the 16th straight playoff win at home for the Warriors, which set a new NBA record

Curry finished with 35 points to lead the way, while Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The first quarter was a hectic, entertaining affair featuring a number of big-time plays. And for the most part it was pretty evenly played. But the Rockets failed to score in the final 4:04 of the quarter, and the Warriors closed on an 11-0 run to take a nine-point lead.

Kevon Looney strong rejection to start the @warriors break!



All tied up at 22 in the opening frame on @NBAonTNT #DubNation pic.twitter.com/3dBM8vxQQ3 — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2018

The second quarter was one to be forgotten -- for both teams. The two sides tossed up brick after brick, combining for a whopping 44 points in the frame. In the end, the Warriors extended their lead by two in the second quarter, going into the break with an 11-point advantage.

The Rockets' offensive struggles continued to start the third quarter, but unfortunately for them, the Warriors' did not. Golden State used one of their patented third-quarter runs to take control of the game, and Steph Curry finally broke out of his slump. Curry dropped 18 points in the third quarter alone to push the Warriors' lead well above 20 points.

Steph Curry DANCIN'! 🕺🎯



18 PTS in the 3rd Q for Steph on @NBAonTNT #DubNation pic.twitter.com/PBeJ2hUU4w — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2018

Nothing much changed in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors cruised to a massive 41-point victory.

Relive game commentary:



If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Playoff bracket: