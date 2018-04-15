NBA playoffs 2018: Sunday schedule, tip times, bracket, TV channel info for every first-round game
The NBA postseason continues with four more games on Sunday
If the NBA playoffs on Sunday are anything like Saturday, we're in for a treat. The intensity has clearly stepped up, which has led to some exciting games so far, and we have even more coming your way on the second day of the 2018 playoffs. We'll get our first look at LeBron James and the Cavaliers as they try for a fourth straight finals, and we'll also get to see the No. 1 seed Rockets for the first time.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Saturday, April 14
- Game 1: Golden State Warriors 113, San Antonio Spurs 92 (Warriors lead 1-0)
- Game 1: Toronto Raptors 114, Washington Wizards 106 (Raptors lead 1-0)
- Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers 130, Miami Heat 103 (76ers lead 1-0)
- Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans 97, Portland Trail Blazers 95 (Pelicans lead 1-0)
Sunday, April 15
- Game 1: Boston Celtics 113, Milwaukee Bucks 107 in overtime (Celtics lead 1-0)
- Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 1: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 16
- Game 2: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 17
- Game 2: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, April 18
- Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, April 19
- Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, April 20
- Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 21
- Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 23
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, April 27
- Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
