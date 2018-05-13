NBA Playoffs 2018: Sunday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket
The NBA postseason continues Sunday with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals
Here. We. Go. We've had to wait a few days for the conference finals to begin, but that day is finally here as the Celtics and Cavs tip off in Game 1 on Sunday. Will the Celtics defense be able to contain LeBron James? Will the Cavs' supporting cast produce enough against a well-balanced Boston team? We'll find out the answers to all our questions, starting on Sunday.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Sunday, May 13
- Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, May 14
- Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, May 15
- Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, May 16
- Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, May 17
- No games scheduled
Friday, May 18
- No games scheduled
Saturday, May 19
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Sunday, May 20
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 21
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, May 22
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 23
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Thursday, May 24
- Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Friday, May 25
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals
