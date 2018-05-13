NBA Playoffs 2018: Sunday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

Here. We. Go. We've had to wait a few days for the conference finals to begin, but that day is finally here as the Celtics and Cavs tip off in Game 1 on Sunday. Will the Celtics defense be able to contain LeBron James? Will the Cavs' supporting cast produce enough against a well-balanced Boston team? We'll find out the answers to all our questions, starting on Sunday.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Sunday, May 13



Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, May 14

Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, May 15

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Wednesday, May 16

Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Thursday, May 17

No games scheduled



Friday, May 18

No games scheduled



Saturday, May 19

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers



Sunday, May 20

Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Monday, May 21

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN



Tuesday, May 22

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Wednesday, May 23

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)



Thursday, May 24

Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Friday, May 25

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)



Saturday, May 26

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Sunday, May 27

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)



Monday, May 28

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17