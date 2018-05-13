NBA Playoffs 2018: Sunday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

The NBA postseason continues Sunday with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals

Here. We. Go. We've had to wait a few days for the conference finals to begin, but that day is finally here as the Celtics and Cavs tip off in Game 1 on Sunday. Will the Celtics defense be able to contain LeBron James? Will the Cavs' supporting cast produce enough against a well-balanced Boston team? We'll find out the answers to all our questions, starting on Sunday.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Sunday, May 13

  • Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, May 14

  • Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, May 15

  • Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, May 16

  • Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, May 17

  • No games scheduled

Friday, May 18

  • No games scheduled

Saturday, May 19

  • Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

Sunday, May 20

  • Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, May 21

  • Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, May 22

  • Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, May 23

  • Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Thursday, May 24

  • Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Friday, May 25

  • Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Saturday, May 26

  • Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Sunday, May 27

  • Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Monday, May 28

  • Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals 
