NBA Playoffs 2018: Thunder vs. Jazz Game 5 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

When the Jazz when they extended their Game 5 lead to 25 points in the third quarter, it seemed this series was all but over. But then Rudy Gobert got into foul trouble, and the Jazz unraveled. The Thunder ripped off a 32-7 run to close the quarter and tie the game. Utah battled in the fourth quarter, but OKC pulled away to get a 107-99 victory and stave off elimination. It was the third-largest comeback in postseason history.

Russell Westbrook (45 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists) and Paul George (34 points, eight rebounds) were tremendous, combining for 79 of the Thunder's 107 points.

Here is everything you need to know about what may be the most intense first-round series:

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

How to watch Thunder vs. Jazz Game 6

Date: Friday, April 27



Friday, April 27 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN

Playoff series schedule

Season series: Thunder 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Thunder eliminated by Houston Rockets 4-1 in first round; Jazz eliminated by Golden State Warriors 4-0 in second round

Injury report: Thunder guard Andre Roberson and Jazz guard Thabo Sefolosha are both out for the season.

Thunder starting lineup: G Russell Westbrook; G Corey Brewer; F Carmelo Anthony; F Paul George; C Steven Adams

Jazz starting lineup: G Ricky Rubio; G Donovan Mitchell; F Joe Ingles; F Derrick Favors; C Rudy Gobert

Thunder win if ...

The Thunder need two things: They need Russell Westbrook to dominate the game, and they need the Paul George that averaged north of 20 points in his last four games. This alone shows what makes the Thunder's experiment this year so difficult, but it worked, at least as far as getting them home court. With that being said, Adams will need to body-up on Gobert and force him out of the paint. Westbrook being the team's leading rebounder should give some Thunder fans pause.

Jazz win if ...

Rudy Gobert makes the paint his on both ends of the floor, plain and simple. If he can punish Russell Westbrook for challenging him inside while also maintaining his 13.5 points per game to complement Donovan Mitchell, who we know will put up points, the Jazz will be a tough out. A little of that late-season momentum carrying over wouldn't hurt either. Jae Crowder, who has vastly improved since his trade to Utah, could also be an impactful sixth man.

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Jazz have a 78.5 percent chance to win the first round and a 42.6 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

