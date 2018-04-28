NBA Playoffs 2018: Thunder vs. Jazz Game 6 score, series results as Utah advances to second round

The OK-Three's season is officially over. The Utah Jazz gutted out a huge home win to send the Thunder packing and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they'll meet the top-seeded Houston Rockets. Donovan Mitchell was simply phenomenal, scoring 38 points to lead the Jazz.

Russell Westbrook had 46 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the losing effort in Game 6.

Here is everything you need to know about what could have been the most intense first-round series:

No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34) defeats No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34), 4-2

Playoff series results

Regular season series: Thunder 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Thunder eliminated by Houston Rockets 4-1 in first round; Jazz eliminated by Golden State Warriors 4-0 in second round

SportsLine projections



According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Jazz have a 42.6 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 Playoff Bracket