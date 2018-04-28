NBA Playoffs 2018: Thunder vs. Jazz Game 6 score, series results as Utah advances to second round
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 playoff matchup in the Western Conference
The OK-Three's season is officially over. The Utah Jazz gutted out a huge home win to send the Thunder packing and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they'll meet the top-seeded Houston Rockets. Donovan Mitchell was simply phenomenal, scoring 38 points to lead the Jazz.
Russell Westbrook had 46 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the losing effort in Game 6.
Here is everything you need to know about what could have been the most intense first-round series:
No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34) defeats No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34), 4-2
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Jazz 113, Thunder 96 | Barnewall: Don't credit Westbrook for stopping Rubio
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 107, Jazz 99
- Game 6 in Utah: Jazz 96, Thunder 91
Regular season series: Thunder 3-1
Last season's playoff results: Thunder eliminated by Houston Rockets 4-1 in first round; Jazz eliminated by Golden State Warriors 4-0 in second round
