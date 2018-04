NBA Playoffs 2018: Thunder vs. Jazz series preview for Western Conference matchup

The Utah Jazz went absolutely bonkers at the end of the year, winning 17 of their last 21 games to clinch the No. 5 seed, and it still ended up being disappointing. A loss to the Blazers in the final game of the season dropped Utah to fifth after coming into the last game third, but sometimes you need to count your blessings. The Jazz are still coming into this postseason scorching hot, and they could be a problem for the Thunder.

With that being said, the Thunder took what everyone thought was a piecemeal roster and made it into the No. 4 seed. Sure the Westbrook-Anthony-George system took some lumps, but the Thunder persevered this year to make themselves look like a threatening -- if flawed -- presence. Russell Westbrook is still clearly the leader, but the Thunder still got over 20 points per game for Paul George and 15 for Carmelo Anthony.

Before Game 1, here is everything you need to know about what may be the most intense first-round series:

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Oklahoma City: TBA

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: TBA



Game 3 in Utah: TBA



Game 4 in Utah: TBA



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessar)



Season series: Thunder 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Thunder eliminated by Houston Rockets 4-1 in first round; Jazz eliminated by Golden State Warriors 4-0 in second round

Injury report: Alex Abrines is day-to-day with a concussion for the Thunder. Thunder guard Andre Roberson and Jazz guard Thabo Sefolosha are both out for the season.

Thunder projected starting lineup: G Russell Westbrook; G Corey Brewer; F Carmelo Anthony; F Paul George; C Steven Adams

Jazz projected starting lineup: G Ricky Rubio; G Donovan Mitchell; F Joe Ingles; F Derrick Favors; C Rudy Gobert

Thunder win if

The Thunder need two things: They need Russell Westbrook to dominate the game, and they need the Paul George that averaged north of 20 points in his last four games. This alone shows what makes the Thunder's experiment this year so difficult, but it worked, at least as far as getting them home court. With that being said, Adams will need to body-up on Gobert and force him out of the paint. Westbrook being the team's leading rebounder should give some Thunder fans pause.

Jazz win if

Rudy Gobert makes the paint his on both ends of the floor, plain and simple. If he can punish Russell Westbrook for challenging him inside while also maintaining his 13.5 points per game to complement Donovan Mitchell, who we know will put up points, the Jazz will be a tough out. A little of that late-season momentum carrying over wouldn't hurt either. Jae Crowder, who has vastly improved since his trade to Utah, could also be an impactful sixth man.

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Thunder have a 5.3 percent chance to win the conference and a 2.2 percent chance to win it all. On the flip side, the Jazz have a 6.8 percent chance of winning the conference and 3 percent chance to win the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.