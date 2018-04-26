NBA Playoffs 2018: Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game 5 score, series result as Houston eliminates Minnesota

The Rockets took care of business in Game 5, using a big third quarter to take control of the game. Trailing by four heading into halftime, the Rockets outscored the Timberwolves 30-15 in the third frame, then coasted the rest of the way.

The 122-104 victory sealed the series for the Rockets, 4-1, as they advanced to the second round. Clint Capela had a team-high 26 points, while six different players scored at least 12 points in the series-clinching win.

It's not yet clear who the Rockets will play in the next round, as they await the winner of the Jazz-Thunder series.

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series scores

Season series: 4-0, Rockets

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Houston has a 76.2 percent chance to win the first round and a 43.1 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket