NBA Playoffs 2018: Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game 5 score, series result as Houston eliminates Minnesota
James Harden and the Rockets made short work of the Timberwolves
The Rockets took care of business in Game 5, using a big third quarter to take control of the game. Trailing by four heading into halftime, the Rockets outscored the Timberwolves 30-15 in the third frame, then coasted the rest of the way.
The 122-104 victory sealed the series for the Rockets, 4-1, as they advanced to the second round. Clint Capela had a team-high 26 points, while six different players scored at least 12 points in the series-clinching win.
It's not yet clear who the Rockets will play in the next round, as they await the winner of the Jazz-Thunder series.
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
Playoff series scores
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105 | Forgrave: Wolves' win gives fans hope
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 122, Timberwolves 104
Season series: 4-0, Rockets
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Houston has a 76.2 percent chance to win the first round and a 43.1 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
Thunder vs. Jazz series scores, schedule
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 playoff matchup in the Western Conference
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
Catch up on all the news, scores and highlights from Wednesday's NBA playoff action
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
How long can LeBron keep saving the day?
In more ways than one, this game-winner feels eerily similar to the one LeBron hit against...
-
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 6 preview
The Cavaliers won their second straight of the series behind a clutch shot from the King h...
-
Hawks, Budenholzer part ways
Budenholzer went 213-197 in five seasons with the Hawks