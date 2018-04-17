NBA playoffs 2018 Tuesday picks, best bets for April 17: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The 2018 NBA playoffs continue Tuesday with three marquee matchups. If you're feeling bold, SportsLine's NBA experts have joined together for a three-pick parlay that could return a massive 6-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $600.

Here is what's on tap for Tuesday: SportsLine's No. 1 NBA expert Galin Dragiev, who has nailed 10 of his past 13 picks involving Portland, released a strong Pelicans-Trail Blazers pick. You'll definitely want to see what he's picking.

Next up is data scientist Stephen Oh, who's riding an eye-popping 21-11 streak on Washington picks. Oh has locked in a strong against-the-spread selection for Game 2 of Wizards vs. Raptors.

A third pick, Bucks vs. Celtics, comes courtesy of SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein. He is on a 15-5 tear in his past 20 ATS selections involving Milwaukee, and we'll give that one away: Hartstein is backing the underdog Bucks to cover the three-point spread in Boston.

He knows the Bucks are 4-2 against the spread in their past six road games and 7-2 straight up in their past nine games after back-to-back losses. Hartstein is advising bettors to grab the points, but don't be surprised by an outright win.

Dragiev, who finished the season as SportsLine's top analyst, has picked up on a crucial trend that is swaying him toward one side of the spread in Pelicans-Trail Blazers.

Oh, the SportsLine data scientist who co-founded AccuScore, has studied every statistical nuance and trend for Wizards vs. Raptors to identify the key factors that will determine the spread outcome.

Hearing what these experts have to say could be the difference between a big bonanza and going home with nothing.

So what are Tuesday's NBA picks that SportsLine's NBA experts confidently believe could return a 6-to-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to get Tuesday's three-team parlay, all from a team of sports experts.