NBA Playoffs 2018: Tuesday scores, news, updates, highlights: Raptors, Celtics, Pelicans all take 2-0 series leads
The Raptors, Celtics and Pelicans all went up 2-0 in their respective first-round series
We now have three more playoff teams with 2-0 series leads as the Raptors, Celtics and Pelicans all won Tuesday in their respective series.
The Raptors got things started by dropping 44 points on the Wizards in the first quarter, and eventually led by more than 20 points, thanks to some hot shooting from outside. The Wizards did make a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but for most of the night it was all Raptors as they won 130-119 to take a 2-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 37 points.
In the second game, the Celtics followed suit, beating the Bucks 120-106 to go up 2-0 in their series. Unlike the first game, which went down to the wire, this one was smooth sailing for the Celtics. They cruised to the double-digit victory, thanks to 15 turnovers by the Bucks and 30 points from Jaylen Brown, who became the youngest player in Celtics franchise history to score 30-plus points in a playoff game.
And in the third and final game, the Pelicans shocked the Blazers 111-102 to steal yet another road win to take their own 2-0 lead in the series. As things head back to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4, the Pels are in great shape to possibly sweep the Blazers. Much like Game 1, Tuesday night's matchup was a tense affair which went down to the final minutes. And once again the Pelicans pulled it out, due in large part to a huge 3 by Rajon Rondo of all people. Jrue Holiday led the way for the Pels with a playoff career-high 33 points.
Below you'll find everything you need to know from all three games, including highlights, updates and news.
NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 17
- Game 2: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102 (Box Score)
Game 2: Raptors 130, Wizards 119
The Raptors came out on fire in Game 2, pouring in 44 points in the first quarter. They hit 11 3s in the first half, and took an 18-point lead into the break.
The lead ballooned to over 20 points at times, but the Wizards made a spirited comeback, and at one point had it down to five points thanks to plays like this from John Wall.
However, the Raptors quickly regained control of the game, and pulled away for a 130-119 win. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 37 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Game 2: Celtics 120, Bucks 106
After winning a thriller in Game 1, the Celtics came out strong early in Game 2. Plays like this from Jaylen Brown helped them take an early lead.
But unlike Game 1, there would be no need for heroics at the end of this one. The Celtics protected their lead all night, cruising to a 14-point victory. Brown kept it rolling after his strong start, pouring in a playoff career-high 30 points on 12 of 22 shooting. Terry Rozier added 23 points and eight assists, while Greg Monroe, Shane Larkin and Marcus Morris chipped in a combined 41 points off the bench.
Game 2: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
The Pelicans have gone to Portland and done what no one expected: win both games. It was another nail biter, as Game 2 went down to the wire, and once again it was the Pelicans who came out on top. This is only the seventh time in NBA history that a road team has won the first two games of a best of seven first-round series.
Jrue Holiday was absolutely fantastic, setting a new playoff career-high with 33 points.
Anthony Davis was strong as well, of course, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Rajon Rondo nearly recorded a triple double. He put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
-
Injury report for NBA playoffs
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series
-
Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Rockets and Wolves and released a play for W...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz NBA odds, Game 2 picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma City basketball and locked in a play...
-
Kobe trolls Gatorade in ad campaign
Bryant is the third-largest investor in BodyArmor behind the drink's cofounders
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Playoff Rondo is back for the Pelicans
Rondo has been in this 2-0 situation before, but his last chance at a huge upset was cut down...