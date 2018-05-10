NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors, Cavaliers heavy favorites to advance to Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites to win their respective conferences again in 2018, potentially setting up yet another series between the two juggernauts for a fourth consecutive season.

According to odds from Westgate, the reigning NBA champion Warriors are -195 favorites to take down the No. 1 seed in the West, Houston. Conversely, the Cavaliers are slightly more favored, with the famous sportsbook opening them as -275 favorites over the Boston Celtics, indicating that, barring a last minute change in Vegas, both home teams will enter the conference finals as heavy underdogs.

Vegas Insider opened with Houston as 1.5-point favorites in Game 1, and has Cleveland as 1-point favorites on the road over Boston in Game 1.

The Cavaliers won the regular season series against the Celtics 2-1, winning most recently in 121-99 fashion in February. Houston, too, boasted a 2-1 record against its West finals foe in Golden State. The Warriors lost by 1 point in mid-October to the Rockets before coming back in January to win by 10. The Rockets won 116-108 in their final head-to-head meeting on Jan. 20.

Should the Cavs and Warriors advance as many expect, it will be the fourth consecutive season the two meet in the NBA Finals, a trend that began in 2015 when the Warriors won it all. In 2016, Cleveland came down from 3-1 to top the Warriors, Golden State took home the hardware last season and are once again heavy favorites to repeat, as Westgate has the Warriors as -134 to win the 2018 NBA Finals.