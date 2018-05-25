NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors coasting through regular season has caught up to them against Rockets

The Houston Rockets are 48 minutes away from dethroning the Golden State Warriors after Thursday's 98-94 win in Game 5. Both teams have put up fewer than 100 points in the last two games and the Warriors didn't look like themselves scoring-wise in Games 4 and 5, going from a 2-1 series lead to now finding themselves on the brink of elimination.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell touch on Golden State's struggles. Bell talked with Kanell about the dangers of the Warriors relying on "flipping the switch" in the playoffs and coasting through the regular season. It has resulted in the Warriors looking discombobulated at times in the postseason. The guys added that the Warriors are "playing with fire" with that strategy, and it has shown.

With their season on the line, the Warriors will need to flip that switch at home once more in order to keep their season alive in Game 6.

Danny and Raja also preview Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Cavaliers try to stave off elimination, talk Stanley Cup Final stories, discuss Jarvis Landry claiming he's the best receiver in the NFL and address Carmelo Anthony’s Instagram comments.

