NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors' Kevin Durant says he won't miss time with ankle injury: 'It's nothing'

Kevin Durant gave Warriors fans a scare during their 110-97 victory over the Spurs in Game 3. Late in the game, Durant turned his ankle and had to leave the floor. He eventually went to the locker room after staff members spent time looking at his injury.

Durant says he'll be OK and that the injury is nothing serious, but there was definitely a moment of concern for the Warriors when he left the game. Golden State is already without Stephen Curry for the first round due to an MCL injury. The expectation is that Curry will target a second-round return, but the impact of his return would be lost if Durant immediately had to sit out with an injury of his own. Via ESPN.

I'm good," Durant told ESPN's Chris Haynes. "It's nothing." Durant, who left the 110-97 victory in the fourth quarter, called it "a quick roll." "It didn't completely turn," Durant told ESPN. "I'm fine."

The Warriors have been facing more injuries than they're used to this season. Multiple key players have missed time and Curry in particular has been in and out of the lineup all season with only 51 games played. Durant has probably been the healthiest star on the roster, but even he only played 68 games in the regular season.

The Warriors have been fine so far without Curry, but they need a fully healthy roster if they're going to make another run at the NBA Finals. Losing Durant for any period of time would have made that difficult, but it looks like he's going to be just fine.