NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Pelicans Game 4 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Pelicans gave themselves hope after a convincing Game 3 win, but the Warriors turned right back around and threw it back in their faces in Game 4. Golden State was incredible on both ends of the floor, resulting in a 118-92 wire-to-wire win to take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Oakland.

Finishing the season with a record of 58-24, the Warriors secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the second round with relative ease, winning the series 4-1, despite playing without Curry. As for the Pelicans -- who took the No. 6 seed, thanks to a 48-34 record -- they were the first team to advance to the second round, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

How to Watch Game 5

Date: Tuesday, May 8



Tuesday, May 8 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT app

Recap of live updates

Playoff series schedule

Regular-season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1

Last season's playoff results: The Warriors won the Finals, beating the Cavaliers by four games to one; the Pelicans did not make the postseason

Injury report: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to suit up in the playoffs. The Pelicans are without DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee

New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup: G Jrue Holiday; G Rajon Rondo; F Nikola Mirotic; F E'Twaun Moore; C Anthony Davis

Golden State wins if ...

They don't underestimate the Pelicans and take care of their business. The Pelicans were impressive in the first round, but the Warriors are a better team. Even if Steph Curry misses a few games, this is a series the Warriors should be able to win. But the Pelicans do have Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo were spectacular in the first round, and that trio can make things interesting if the Warriors are in any way checked out.

New Orleans wins if ...

They continue to play like they did in round one and Anthony Davis is the best player in the series. The Pelicans were tremendous in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, and they'll need to be just as good, if not better, if they want to pull the upset on the Warriors. In order for that to happen, they'll need Davis to keep leading the way. If he outplays all four of the Warriors' All-Stars, then the Pelicans might have a chance.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 90.9 percent chance of winning the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

Updated NBA Playoff bracket