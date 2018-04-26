NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Pelicans series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket

It is now official: The defending champion Golden State Warriors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Finishing the season with a record of 58-24, the Warriors secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the second round with a 4-1 series win over the San Antonio Spurs, despite playing without Stephen Curry for the entire series. As for the Pelicans -- who took the No. 6 seed, thanks to a 48-34 record -- they were the first team to advance to the second round, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oakland: TBA

Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA

Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Regular season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1

Last season's playoff results: The Warriors won the Finals, beating the Cavaliers by four games to one; the Pelicans did not make the postseason

Injury report: The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry, but he is expected to return at some point during the second round. In fact, Warriors GM Bob Myers said it was "conceivable" he returns for Game 1. The Pelicans are without DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Klay Thompson; G Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee

New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup: G Jrue Holiday; G Rajon Rondo; F Nikola Mirotic; F E'Twaun Moore; C Anthony Davis

Golden State wins if ...

They don't underestimate the Pelicans and take care of their business. The Pelicans were impressive in the first round, but the Warriors are a better team. Even if Steph Curry misses a few games, this is a series the Warriors should be able to win. But the Pelicans do have Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo were spectacular in the first round, and that trio can make things interesting if the Warriors are in any way checked out.

New Orleans wins if ...

They continue to play like they did in round one and Anthony Davis is the best player in the series. The Pelicans were tremendous in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, and they'll need to be just as good, if not better, if they want to pull the upset on the Warriors. In order for that to happen, they'll need Davis to keep leading the way. If he outplays all four of the Warriors' All-Stars, then the Pelicans might have a chance.

