NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket

After letting the Warriors run wild in Game 1, the Rockets responded in a big way in Game 2. Houston threw a haymaker with a barrage of shooting, led by James Harden and Eric Gordon, who each scored 27 points. P.J. Tucker poured in 22 points himself. Chris Paul scored 16 and used the entire game to show off his handles. It was a rout that made Kevin Durant scoring 38 points look like an afterthought.

The two teams will now head to Oakland for Game 3 with both sides notching an impressive win early on in the Western Conference finals.

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106

Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 127, Warriors 105

Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday, May 20, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 22, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5* in Houston: Thursday, May 24, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 6* in Oakland: Saturday, May 26, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 7* in Houston: Monday, May 28, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

* -- if necessary

Regular-season series: Houston 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Rockets eliminated by San Antonio Spurs 4-2 in second round; Warriors won NBA Finals.

Injury Report: Warriors G Patrick McCaw has yet to play this postseason due to a spinal contusion.

Rockets' projected starting lineup: G Chris Paul; G James Harden; F Trevor Ariza; F P.J. Tucker; C Clint Capela

Warriors' projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green

Rockets win if ...

They keep on shooting like the best shooting team in the NBA and Harden plays like the best player in the series. The thing about playing the Warriors is that you have to work incredibly hard to keep pace with their scoring. The Rockets are perhaps the only team in the NBA legitimately equipped to do that. With Paul, Harden and Ariza, they have three guys that can shoot, alongside Paul's facilitation of the offense. They'll also need to temper the indeterminable impact of Green for the Warriors, who has spent a lot of time facilitating for Golden State this postseason, and do what the Pelicans couldn't and find a solution for Durant.

Warriors win if ...

They're able to flip home court early in this series. With 15 consecutive wins at Oracle, the Warriors' crowd has a way of making runs cascade. The Pelicans learned that first-hand. Golden State also needs to keep on dominating the third quarter. This team is the best third-quarter team in the NBA, and that needs to continue. The final key is to keep Harden off the line. Every team gets frustrated with Harden's free-throw attempt numbers, so the onus will be on Green and, to a lesser extent, Durant to limit him. Thompson keeping Harden on the perimeter will be a huge part of this series.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 66.7 percent chance of winning the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket