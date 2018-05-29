NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 score, series results, TV channel, online stream
The Warriors are headed back to their fourth straight NBA Finals
Well it wasn't as pretty as some of us thought it would be, but the Golden State Warriors used yet another third-quarter outburst to take down the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. Golden State will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season.
The Rockets played great in the first half and took an 11-point lead to the locker room, but they went ice-cold from behind the 3-point line in the second half, missing 27 straight at one point, and they just couldn't keep pace with the champs without Chris Paul.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
Playoff series results
Golden State defeats Houston, 4-3
- Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 127, Warriors 105 | Ward-Henninger: Curry goes cold as Rockets regain form
- Game 3 in Oakland: Warriors 126, Rockets 85 | Forgrave: Durant gives Curry exactly what he needs
- Game 4 in Oakland: Rockets 95, Warriors 92 | Forgrave: Playoffs needed this jolt from Rockets
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 98, Warriors 94 | Forgrave: CP3 injury hangs over Rockets' key win
- Game 6 in Oakland: Warriors 115, Rockets 86 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors shoot through serious scare
- Game 7 in Houston: Warriors 101, Rockets 92
Recap of Game 7 live Updates
If you are unable to view the application below, please click here.
Regular-season series: Houston, 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Rockets eliminated by San Antonio Spurs 4-2 in second round; Warriors won NBA Finals.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
