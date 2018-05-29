NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 score, series results, TV channel, online stream

Well it wasn't as pretty as some of us thought it would be, but the Golden State Warriors used yet another third-quarter outburst to take down the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. Golden State will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season.

The Rockets played great in the first half and took an 11-point lead to the locker room, but they went ice-cold from behind the 3-point line in the second half, missing 27 straight at one point, and they just couldn't keep pace with the champs without Chris Paul.

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Playoff series results

Golden State defeats Houston, 4-3

Recap of Game 7 live Updates

Regular-season series: Houston, 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Rockets eliminated by San Antonio Spurs 4-2 in second round; Warriors won NBA Finals.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket