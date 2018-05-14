NBA playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets live scores, Game 1 updates, schedule, bracket

The highly-anticipated Western Conference finals matchup between the league-best Rockets and the defending champion Warriors gets underway Monday night. These two have been the best the league has to offer and fans have been clamoring for a seven-game series between the two to settle the score.

This is the first time the Warriors will begin a series on the road since the first round of the 2014 Western Conference playoffs against the Clippers. Mark Jackson was still the coach at the time, which just goes to show how much has changed.

NBA playoff scores for Monday, May 14

Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets 9 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)

Game 1: Warriors at Rockets

The Warriors and Rockets meet in the playoffs for the second time since 2015. Once in the 2015 Western Conference finals and then again in the first round of the 2016 postseason. The Warriors won both of those series 4-1, so it's safe to say there's a score to settle for James Harden. Chris Paul, on the other hand, will be taking on the Warriors team for the second time in his career. He beat them in 2014, but as we have previously pointed out, a lot has changed.

