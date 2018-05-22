NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets score, live Game 4 updates, conference finals bracket

The Warriors dominated Game 3 behind a return to form for Stephen Curry. After struggling in the first two games, Curry came out in his usual dominant self from distance. He'll be looking to repeat that in Game 4. The Rockets, however, will try to slow him down again and tie this series back up.

The Rockets were so focused on forcing switches and mismatches in the last game that the offense became predictable. They used up too much time looking for a place to attack instead of just attacking. Their offense will need to get back on track if they're going to have any chance in Game 4.

NBA scores for Tuesday, May 22

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)

Game 4: Rockets at Warriors

The key to Game 4 likely surrounds Steph Curry. The Warriors showed that, when he has it going, they're about as unstoppable as they can get. There's little Houston has been able to do to slow down Kevin Durant, but at least when the Rockets contain Curry there's a chance that Golden State's offense stops being so destructive. If both of them get it going on the same night then there isn't a defense in the entire league that can stop them. If the Rockets are going to tie this series up then they'll have to get Curry back to shooting like he did in Games 1 and 2.