NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets score, live Game 4 updates, highlights, conference finals bracket

The Warriors dominated Game 3 behind a return to form for Stephen Curry. After struggling in the first two games, Curry came out in his usual dominant self from distance. He'll be looking to repeat that in Game 4. The Rockets, however, will try to slow him down again and tie this series back up.

The Rockets were so focused on forcing switches and mismatches in the last game that the offense became predictable. They used up too much time looking for a place to attack instead of just attacking. Their offense will need to get back on track if they're going to have any chance in Game 4.

NBA scores for Tuesday, May 22

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 4: Rockets at Warriors

The Warriors jumped out to a big lead early in Game 4, starting the game on a 12-0 run. Steph Curry's third quarter in Game 3 did not appear to be an aberration. Houston did eventually remember how to play basketball, but they still trailed by nine at the end of the first 12 minutes.

But the second quarter was a different story as the Rockets quickly got back into the game, and used a late-quarter surge to completely flip the script on the Warriors. They led by seven points heading into the break. James Harden's rim-rocking poster on Draymond Green was the play of the quarter. Klay Thompson also had to go to the locker room for a few minutes with a knee injury, but managed to return to the court.