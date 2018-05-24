NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets score, live Game 5 updates, conference finals schedule, bracket
With the series tied 2-2, we're set for a crucial Game 5 in Houston
The Houston Rockets shocked a lot of people by coming back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Tuesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors and even the Western Conference finals at 2-2. Now, the series shifts back to Houston for a pivotal Game 5. The winner of this game will take control of the series, which is essentially now a best-of-three. Adding some intrigue to this game is the news that Andre Iguodala will once again sit out due to a knee injury.
NBA scores for Thursday, May 24
Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TNT
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live Updates
Game 5: Warriors at Rockets
The Rockets picked up an impressive win in Game 4, and now have the momentum as they head back home for Game 5. And, it appears they will have the health advantage. Andre Iguodala, who missed Game 4, will not play in Game 5. And Klay Thompson, who hurt his knee the other night, is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent. Full story
-
