NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets score, live Game 5 updates, highlights, conference finals bracket
With the series tied 2-2, we're set for a crucial Game 5 in Houston
The Houston Rockets shocked a lot of people by coming back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Tuesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors and even the Western Conference finals at 2-2. Now, the series shifts back to Houston for a pivotal Game 5. The winner of this game will take control of the series, which is essentially now a best-of-three. Adding some intrigue to this game is the news that Andre Iguodala will once again sit out due to a knee injury.
NBA scores for Thursday, May 24
Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TNT
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live Updates
Game 5: Warriors at Rockets
The first quarter of Game 5 is certainly not going to go down in the history books as one of the prettiest quarters of basketball ever. The two teams combined to shoot a smooth 16 of 45 for just 40 total points. Houston easily could have been up by double digits, but they missed a number of open 3s, and Kevin Durant kept the Warriors in the game.
Things started to pick up a bit in the second quarter. It still wasn't the best basketball these two teams can play, but there were some really fun moments. James Harden had another sweet dunk, and Clint Capela stoned Draymond Green at the rim. But despite the big plays for the Rockets, the Warriors got right back into the game. At the break the two teams were tied at 45-45.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again, as Klay Thompson suffers a knee...
-
Stoudemire announces NBA comeback
Stoudemire will be playing in the BIG3 this summer to keep himself in game shape
-
Gobert savagely swats young kid's shot
Gobert is a leading candidate for defensive player of the year, and he showed why
-
NBA's Adam Silver: Don't stick to sports
Silver encouraged those in attendance to speak on societal issues at an awards ceremony on...
-
2018 All-NBA teams: LeBron sets new mark
LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for most first-team selections
-
Warriors Kerr criticizes NFL anthem rule
Kerr argued that the NFL's decision was one that pandered to their fan base and created hy...