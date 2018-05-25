NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets score, live Game 5 updates, highlights, conference finals bracket

The Houston Rockets shocked a lot of people by coming back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Tuesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors and even the Western Conference finals at 2-2. Now, the series shifts back to Houston for a pivotal Game 5. The winner of this game will take control of the series, which is essentially now a best-of-three. Adding some intrigue to this game is the news that Andre Iguodala will once again sit out due to a knee injury.

NBA scores for Thursday, May 24

Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TNT

The first quarter of Game 5 is certainly not going to go down in the history books as one of the prettiest quarters of basketball ever. The two teams combined to shoot a smooth 16 of 45 for just 40 total points. Houston easily could have been up by double digits, but they missed a number of open 3s, and Kevin Durant kept the Warriors in the game.

Things started to pick up a bit in the second quarter. It still wasn't the best basketball these two teams can play, but there were some really fun moments. James Harden had another sweet dunk, and Clint Capela stoned Draymond Green at the rim. But despite the big plays for the Rockets, the Warriors got right back into the game. At the break the two teams were tied at 45-45.