NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets score, live updates, Game 2 highlights, conference finals bracket

The Western Conference finals this season started somewhere other than Oracle Arena for the first time since 2014, but that didn't matter to the Warriors. Kevin Durant and Co. pulled away from the Rockets in the third quarter, then held them off in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead and steal homecourt advantage in the process.

Heading into Wednesday night's Game 2, the Rockets will have to figure out a way to contain the Warriors' powerful offensive attack, or the series will be pretty much over. There's no way the Rockets can lose the first two games at home and hope to come back to win the series.

Can they get it done? Follow along as we find out.

Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Rockets (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

James Harden had it going on offense in Game 1, scoring 41 points on 14 of 24 shooting. But it wasn't enough, as the Rockets' supporting cast didn't show up, and the team couldn't find a way to get enough stops. In the aftermath, a frustrated Harden sent his teammates a message through the media, saying "I can't do it by myself." Will his teammates step up in Game 2?

Live blog:

Bracket: