NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Rockets series preview, schedule, lineups, TV channels, odds, bracket

We all knew it had to come to this. The No. 1 Rockets and the No. 2 Warriors are set to do battle in the Western Conference finals. Stephen Curry is officially back from injury as the defending champs look to get past a Houston team, led by James Harden and Chris Paul, which cruised to a league-best 65 wins in the regular season. Yes, this is the most compelling series we could have hoped for.

We all know about the stars, but the supporting casts will be huge in this series. Curry and Paul can go blow for blow while Harden and Klay Thompson do the same, and these games are going to be won around the perimeter. However, there are some X-factors down low that could make the battle in the paint a compelling part of this series.

It feels like the entire season has led up to this. Both of these teams have been among the best in the NBA. It's going to be a slugfest.

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24)

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, May 16, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday, May 20, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 22, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5* in Houston: Thursday, May 24, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 6* in Oakland: Saturday, May 26, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 7* in Houston: Monday, May 28, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

* -- if necessary

Regular-season series: Houston 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Rockets eliminated by San Antonio Spurs 4-2 in second round; Warriors won NBA Finals

Injury Report: Warriors G Patrick McCaw has a bone bruise on his back

Rockets' projected starting lineup: G Chris Paul; G James Harden; F Trevor Ariza; F P.J. Tucker; C Clint Capela

Warriors' projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green

Rockets win if ...

They keep on shooting like the best shooting team in the NBA and Harden plays like the best player in the series. The thing about playing the Warriors is that you have to work incredibly hard to keep pace with their scoring. The Rockets are perhaps the only team in the NBA legitimately equipped to do that. With Paul, Harden and Ariza, they have three guys that can shoot, alongside Paul's facilitation of the offense. They'll also need to temper the indeterminable impact of Green for the Warriors, who has spent a lot of time facilitating for Golden State this postseason, and do what the Pelicans couldn't and find a solution for Durant.

Warriors win if ...

They're able to flip home court early in this series. With 15 consecutive wins at Oracle, the Warriors' crowd has a way of making runs cascade. The Pelicans learned that first-hand. Golden State also needs to keep on dominating the third quarter. This team is the best third-quarter team in the NBA, and that needs to continue. The final key is to keep Harden off the line. Every team gets frustrated with Harden's free-throw attempt numbers, so the onus will be on Green and, to a lesser extent, Durant to limit him. Thompson keeping Harden on the perimeter will be a huge part of this series.

