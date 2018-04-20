NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors vs. Spurs Game 3 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Warriors are looking every bit of the defending champions that they are, even without two-time MVP Stephen Curry in the fold. Meanwhile the Spurs, already shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard, have had to deal with the death of the wife of head coach Gregg Popovich.

Lacking the offensive firepower to keep up with Golden State, it's looking like the Spurs might be playing their last game of the season on Sunday. If they can stave off elimination for one more game, the series would shift back to Oakland for Game 5.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

How to watch Game 4

Date: Sunday, April 22



Sunday, April 22 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



3:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas



AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ABC



ABC Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Playoff series schedule

Season series: 3-1, Warriors

Last season's playoff results: Warriors won 2016-17 NBA title; Spurs lost to Warriors (4-0) in Western Conference finals

Injury report: Warriors guards Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the entire first-round series. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (quad) is also expected to miss the entire series.

Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Andre Iguodala; G Klay Thompson; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee

San Antonio Spurs projected starting lineup: G Dejounte Murray; G Patty Mills; G Danny Green; F Kyle Anderson; F LaMarcus Aldridge

Golden State wins if ...

This isn't the usual, dominant Warriors team that we're used to seeing heading into the first round, but they still have plenty of firepower. Basically, if the Warriors play up to their potential offensively, even without Steph Curry, the Spurs simply won't be able to score enough points to keep up with them. Kevin Durant creates incredible matchup problems for the Spurs if Leonard is unable to play, so he should be the focal point for Golden State.

San Antonio wins if ...

This is probably the least intimidating Spurs team of the past two decades, but they're still the Spurs. Without Leonard's two-way excellence, head coach Gregg Popovich is going to have to put on a master class of coaching and the Spurs will have to execute to perfection. Not only that, but LaMarcus Aldridge will have to be the best player on the court in numerous games if San Antonio is going to stand a chance.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Golden State has a 93.3 percent chance to win the first round and a 73.3 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket