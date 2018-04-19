NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Spurs Game 3 series schedule, TV channel, online stream
Can the Spurs get back into the series?
The Warriors cruised to an easy victory in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Spurs, and Game 2 wasn't much different. The Spurs played better, but it just didn't matter. Golden State is just far too talented, and eventually the play of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson proved too much for San Antonio. KD finished with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Thompson once again shot well, finishing with 31 points.
Now, as the series heads back to San Antonio, the question is: can the Spurs get back into the series? It's going to be tough, but they will be back at home, and they do have Gregg Popovich on the sidelines.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
How to watch Game 3
- Date: Thursday, April 19
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com/watchtnt or the Watch TNT app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
Season series: 3-1, Warriors
Last season's playoff results: Warriors won 2016-17 NBA title; Spurs lost to Warriors (4-0) in Western Conference finals
Injury report: Warriors guards Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the entire first-round series. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (quad) is also expected to miss the entire series.
Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Andre Iguodala; G Klay Thompson; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee
San Antonio Spurs projected starting lineup: G Dejounte Murray; G Patty Mills; G Danny Green; F Kyle Anderson; F LaMarcus Aldridge
Golden State wins if ...
This isn't the usual, dominant Warriors team that we're used to seeing heading into the first round, but they still have plenty of firepower. Basically, if the Warriors play up to their potential offensively, even without Steph Curry, the Spurs simply won't be able to score enough points to keep up with them. Kevin Durant creates incredible matchup problems for the Spurs if Leonard is unable to play, so he should be the focal point for Golden State.
San Antonio wins if ...
This is probably the least intimidating Spurs team of the past two decades, but they're still the Spurs. Without Leonard's two-way excellence, head coach Gregg Popovich is going to have to put on a master class of coaching and the Spurs will have to execute to perfection. Not only that, but LaMarcus Aldridge will have to be the best player on the court in numerous games if San Antonio is going to stand a chance.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Golden State has a 93.3 percent chance to win the first round and a 73.3 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
76ers vs. Heat: Game 3 preview
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 2 recap
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the Western Conference
-
Jazz's Mitchell making history
Mitchell scored 28 points to lead the Jazz to a Game 2 win, evening their series with the Thunder...
-
NBA playoffs schedule for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz: Game 2 recap
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the Western Conference playoffs
-
Rockets vs. Wolves scores, schedule
James Harden and the No. 1 seed Rockets take on Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 seed Wolves in the...