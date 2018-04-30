NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The 76ers and Celtics will renew an old rivalry in the second round of the playoffs
The 76ers were at the bottom of the league for years, but now they're in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Most are picking them to win, as well, against a Boston Celtics team missing its two best players. But the Celtics showed plenty of grit beating the Bucks in seven games in the first round, so don't count them out just yet.
Despite injuries to multiple key players, the Celtics' 55-27 regular-season record was the second best in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, who finished with a 52-30 record, beat the Miami Heat in a convincing five games, becoming the first team in the East to move on to the second round.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30)
How to Watch Game 1
- Date: Monday, April 30
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Boston: Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6:00 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
* - If necessary
Season series: Celtics won 3-1
Last season's playoff results: The Boston Celtics were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals; The Philadelphia 76ers are making their first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season.
Injury report:
Celtics: Jaylen Brown (hamstring) was injured in Game 7 of the first round and did not return, and is listed as doubtful for Game 1. Kyrie Irving (knee), Gordon Hayward (leg) and Daniel Theis (knee) will miss the postseason.
76ers: None
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Marcus Smart; F Jayson Tatum; F Semi Ojeleye; C Al Horford
Philadelphia 76ers projected starting lineup: G Ben Simmons; G J.J. Redick; F Robert Covington; F Dario Saric; C Joel Embiid
Celtics win if:
The Celtics might be injured, but what they lack in talent they make up for in great coaching and execution. Boston is one of the most organized teams in the NBA and it gives the Celtics an advantage that keeps them in almost every game they play in. However, they lack the offense needed to win a shootout with the 76ers. The Celtics will need to make this series ugly with a lot of grind out games.
76ers win if:
The 76ers have the talent and athleticism to run right by the Celtics. They're a better team on paper and they need to exploit that at every moment they can. They've gotten a taste of how playoff basketball works now and know how to attack mismatches. With a giant point guard like Ben Simmons, and a skilled center like Joel Embiid, there should be plenty of mismatches for the 76ers to exploit. Worst case, they need to turn every game into a run and gun shootout. Control the pace and the 76ers win this easily.
SportsLine projections:
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the 76ers have a 79 percent chance to win the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues Monday with Game 1 between the 76ers and Celtics
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Rockets-Warriors showdown on the horizon
Houston and Golden State are on a collision course to give us our dream matchup in the Western...
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single...
-
2018 NBA lottery standings, odds
The tankathon is officially over, so let's see the results
-
2018 NBA Draft order
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it...