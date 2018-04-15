NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 1, TV channel, live stream, online, time, date

Well, we've finally arrived. After a long, 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are upon us. There's no shortage of intrigue in this year's first round matchups, and the Blazers and Pelicans are no exception.

Seeds 3 through 7 in the West were cast into chaos this season, and the Trail Blazers managed to grind their way to the top of the mountain. With seemingly the entire West catching fire at once, Damian Lillard took it to the next level, allowing the Blazers to take the No. 3 seed.

As for the Pelicans, they were dragged kicking and screaming into this postseason by Anthony Davis, who had an MVP-caliber season. After DeMarcus Cousins was injured, it took the Pelicans until their penultimate game of the year, but they managed to sneak into the playoffs with several teams hot on their tail.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans is an extremely intriguing matchup, and it presents interesting challenges for both teams. The Blazers cooled off after their ridiculous 13-game win streak, but they'll look to cause a ruckus in the postseason. As for New Orleans, they go where Anthony Davis goes, but Anthony Davis can go pretty far on his own.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

How to watch Game 1

Date: Saturday, April 14



Saturday, April 14 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon



Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015

Injury report: Blazers forward Maurice Harkless is doubtful for the start of the series after knee surgery. The Pelicans previously lost DeMarcus Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson to season-ending injuries.

Blazers' projected starting lineup: G Damian Lillard; G CJ McCollum; F Evan Turner; F Al-Farouq Aminu; C Jusuf Nurkic

Pelicans' projected starting lineup: G Rajon Rondo; G Jrue Holiday; G/F E'Twaun Moore; F Nikola Mirotic; C Anthony Davis

Blazers win if ...

First thing's first: You're not going to outright stop Anthony Davis. What you can do is harass him. If Nurkic can body Davis up and give him some problems, he can keep the Pelicans' offense out of rhythm, since it runs through a center. The last time Damian Lillard played the Pelicans, he put up 41 points. A fraction of that will keep the Blazers competitive against the Pelicans, but the Blazers will need to develop an inside presence to take on a large Pelicans team.

Pelicans win if ...

The Pelicans can win if they help Anthony Davis out. Last time these teams played, Davis put up 36 with 14 boards and six blocks. If Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo can at least limit Lillard and McCollum with their excellent defense, they can make this an extremely difficult match-up for Portland. All of that mixed with the shooting beyond the arc that players like Niko Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore have displayed down the stretch makes this team a tough out.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Blazers have a 5.5 percent chance to win the conference and a 2 percent chance to win it all. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have a 6.8 percent chance of winning the conference and 3.2 percent chance to win the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 Playoff Bracket