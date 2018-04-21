NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Pelicans appear to be on a mission, and the Blazers just happen to be in the way. New Orleans has increased its margin of victory in each of the three games so far in this series, and they've taken a surprising 3-0 lead over the No. 3 seed Blazers.

New Orleans looks unstoppable, and will try to complete the sweep in Saturday's Game 4 at home. Meanwhile the Blazers will do their best to get the series back to Portland, where they'll potentially look to be the first NBA team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

How to watch Game 3

Date: Saturday, April 21



Saturday, April 21 Time: 5 p.m. ET



5 p.m. ET Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana



Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com/WatchTNT or the WatchTNT app

Playoff series schedule

Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015

Injury report: Blazers forward Maurice Harkless is doubtful for the start of the series after knee surgery. The Pelicans previously lost DeMarcus Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson to season-ending injuries.

Blazers' projected starting lineup: G Damian Lillard; G CJ McCollum; F Mo Harkless; F Al-Farouq Aminu; C Jusuf Nurkic

Pelicans' projected starting lineup: G Rajon Rondo; G Jrue Holiday; G/F E'Twaun Moore; F Nikola Mirotic; C Anthony Davis

Blazers win if ...

First thing's first: You're not going to outright stop Anthony Davis. What you can do is harass him. If Nurkic can body Davis up and give him some problems, he can keep the Pelicans' offense out of rhythm, since it runs through a center. The last time Damian Lillard played the Pelicans, he put up 41 points. A fraction of that will keep the Blazers competitive against the Pelicans, but the Blazers will need to develop an inside presence to take on a large Pelicans team.

Pelicans win if ...

The Pelicans can win if they help Anthony Davis out. Last time these teams played, Davis put up 36 with 14 boards and six blocks. If Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo can at least limit Lillard and McCollum with their excellent defense, they can make this an extremely difficult match-up for Portland. All of that mixed with the shooting beyond the arc that players like Niko Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore have displayed down the stretch makes this team a tough out.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Pelicans have an 95.4 percent chance of winning the first round and a 20.4 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 Playoff Bracket