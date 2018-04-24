NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5, score, live updates, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Celtics square off against the Bucks in the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference
The first two games told one story, but suddenly, we have a series. The Bucks held on to win Game 4 and even the series at 2-2, but now the Celtics will look to take back the lead in Game 5 in Boston.
Finishing the season at 55-27, the Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the East despite a season filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but they're back in the playoffs for a second straight season.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
How to watch Game 5
- Date: Tuesday, April 24
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates from Game 5
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Thursday, April 26, TBA
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart could be cleared by Apr. 27. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes
Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Tyler Zeller
Boston wins if ...
They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.
Milwaukee wins if ...
Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 51.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We've got everything you need to know from Tuesday's NBA playoff games
-
Westbrook fined $10K; not suspended
Westbrook confronted Gobert while walking onto the court during the fourth quarter
-
76ers vs. Heat Game 5 preview
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the East as the series shifts back to P...
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
-
Meek Mill expected to ring 76ers' bell
Meek Mill was released from prison on Tuesday, and was picked up by Sixers co-owner Michael...
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with a trio of Game 5s on Tuesday