NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 5, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Cavaliers tied the series at 2-2 with a Game 4 win, and now face a pivotal Game 5
With the way the Celtics started the series, it's a bit of a surprise that things are tied up at 2-2 heading into Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston. But that's what happens when LeBron James does LeBron James things, and he gets contributions from his supporting cast. It should be an incredibly tense and exciting Game 5.
Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.
Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
How to watch Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals
- Date: Wednesday, May 23
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Botkin: Stevens great, Ainge the genius in Boston
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94 | Botkin: C's discard Cavs' last ace up sleeve
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 7* in Boston: Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
* -- if necessary
Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1
Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)
Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Marcus Morris C Al Horford
Warriors' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; F Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
