NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Celtics know the score. Win and they're in the NBA Finals. All the pressure is on the Cavaliers to win not only Game 6, but then travel back to Boston and win Game 7. Boston's defense dominated in Game 5, but they should expect to see a less tired LeBron James at home for Game 6. The Celtics have the edge, but this series can still go either way.

Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.

Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals

Date: Friday, May 25



Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland Ohio



TV: ESPN



Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



Playoff series schedule



* -- if necessary

Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1

Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)

Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Marcus Morris C Al Horford

Warriors' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; F Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love

