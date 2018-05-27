NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 7, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
LeBron James and the Cavaliers forced a Game 7 with a huge win
Who says the NBA playoffs are boring? The Cavaliers won a do-or-die Game 6 behind a brilliant LeBron James performance on Friday to set up a Game 7 on Sunday. It continued the trend in the series of homecourt dominance, as the home team has won every game.
Will that trend continue in Game 7, with the Celtics clinching their first trip to the Finals since 2010? Or will LeBron and the Cavs go into Boston and earn their fourth straight Finals berth? If the Cavs want to advance, they'll have to do so without Kevin Love, who has been ruled out with a possible concussion.
Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.
Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
How to watch Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals
- Date: Sunday, May 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Botkin: Stevens great, Ainge the genius in Boston
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94 | Botkin: C's discard Cavs' last ace up sleeve
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83 | Ward-Henninger: Tatums steps up, LeBron looks tired
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 99 | Maloney: LeBron brilliant in Game 6 win
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1
Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)
Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Aron Baynes C Al Horford
Warriors' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; F Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love
SportsLine projections
SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavs' chances of winning dropped from 49 percent to 42 percent with Love out of the lineup.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
W's prove dynasties don't die easily
Golden State understood what was at stake in Game 6
-
Chris Paul 'unlikely' to play in Game 7
Paul suffered the injury late in Game 5 on Thursday
-
Harden has no free throws in second half
Harden is known for getting to the line, but he couldn't do that in Game 6
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again
-
Durant and Curry don't want to talk 2016
The two Warriors stars met in the playoffs that year and neither had great results
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...