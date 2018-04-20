NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

For the second consecutive year, the Cavaliers and Pacers are facing off in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but so far it's been a different story. The Pacers dominated Game 1 before a huge offensive performance from the Cavs managed to snag a win in Game 2. The Cavs have a chance to establish a lead in Game 3, but the Pacers have been excellent in both games and now have the advantage of being at home.

This promises to be an interesting series. The Cavaliers have struggled to play consistent basketball all season and this is the first time a LeBron James-led team has dropped the opening game of the opening series. The Pacers, on the other hand, have been one of the biggest surprises in the league. Led by Victor Oladipo, they shocked everybody with their prolific offense and high energy.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

How to Watch Game 3

Date: Friday, April 20



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland



TV: ESPN



Live stream: watchESPN



Playoff series schedule



Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80

Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Regular season series: Pacers win 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

Injury report: Kevin Love jammed his thumb late in Game 2, but coach Tyronn Lue says he's fine.

Cavaliers' starting lineup: G George Hill; G Kyle Korver; F J.R. Smith; F LeBron James; C Kevin Love

Pacers' starting lineup: G Darren Collison; G Victor Oladipo; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Thaddeus Young; C Myles Turner

Cavaliers win if ...

The Cavaliers win if they flip the switch. They've been an up-and-down team all season, but they finished the season with flashes of who they want to be come postseason time. Larry Nance Jr. gives them a lot of versatility off the bench and is a game-changer for them. However, none of this matters if they can't flip the switch and look like the team everybody expects them to be. That will depend on LeBron James.

Pacers win if ...

The Pacers can win this series if the Cleveland's defense doesn't improve in the playoffs. The Cavs have been one of the NBA's worst defensive teams this season and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pacers have a fast-paced offense that can exploit the Cavs in a hurry. They're an average defensive team, though, so they'll need to outscore the Cavs to have a chance.

