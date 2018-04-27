NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

LeBron James won Game 5 for the Cavaliers in the most dramatic way possible -- a dagger 3-pointer as time expired to give the Cavs a 3-2 series lead. Now the Pacers will look to even things up in Friday's Game 6.

It was the kind of shot that demoralizes teams, but now it's up to Indiana to recuperate. The Pacers have been in every game this series, and Game 5 was no exception. Oladipo scored only 12 points for the Pacers while Domantas Sabonis led the team with 22. This series may feel like it's over after that shot, but now the Cavaliers must win Game 6 in the hostile Bankers Life Fieldhouse to avoid a winner-take-all Game 7.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

How to Watch Game 6

Date: Friday, April 27



Friday, April 27 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana



Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



Playoff series schedule



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100

Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95

Game 6 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)

Regular season series: Pacers won 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

Injury report: George Hill missed Game 4 due to back spasms.

Cavaliers' starting lineup: G Jose Calderon; G Kyle Korver; F J.R. Smith; F LeBron James; C Kevin Love

Pacers' starting lineup: G Darren Collison; G Victor Oladipo; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Thaddeus Young; C Myles Turner

Cavaliers win if ...

The Cavaliers win if they flip the switch. They've been an up-and-down team all season, but they finished the season with flashes of who they want to be come postseason time. Larry Nance Jr. gives them a lot of versatility off the bench and is a game-changer for them. However, none of this matters if they can't flip the switch and look like the team everybody expects them to be. That will depend on LeBron James.

Pacers win if ...

The Pacers can win this series if the Cleveland's defense doesn't improve in the playoffs. The Cavs have been one of the NBA's worst defensive teams this season and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pacers have a fast-paced offense that can exploit the Cavs in a hurry. They're an average defensive team, though, so they'll need to outscore the Cavs to have a chance.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 59.8 percent chance to win the first round and a 34.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 Playoff Bracket