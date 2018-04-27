NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Cavaliers won their second straight game of the series behind a clutch shot from the King himself

LeBron James won Game 5 for the Cavaliers in the most dramatic way possible -- a dagger 3-pointer as time expired to give the Cavs a 3-2 series lead. Now the Pacers will look to even things up in Friday's Game 6.

It was the kind of shot that demoralizes teams, but now it's up to Indiana to recuperate. The Pacers have been in every game this series, and Game 5 was no exception. Oladipo scored only 12 points for the Pacers while Domantas Sabonis led the team with 22. This series may feel like it's over after that shot, but now the Cavaliers must win Game 6 in the hostile Bankers Life Fieldhouse to avoid a winner-take-all Game 7.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

How to Watch Game 6

  • Date: Friday, April 27
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Playoff series schedule

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 Herbert: Cavs' nightmare second half
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)

    • Regular season series: Pacers won 3-1

    Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

    Injury report: George Hill missed Game 4 due to back spasms.

    Cavaliers' starting lineup: G Jose Calderon; G Kyle Korver; F J.R. Smith; F LeBron James; C Kevin Love

    Pacers' starting lineup: G Darren Collison; G Victor Oladipo; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Thaddeus Young; C Myles Turner

    Cavaliers win if ...

    The Cavaliers win if they flip the switch. They've been an up-and-down team all season, but they finished the season with flashes of who they want to be come postseason time. Larry Nance Jr. gives them a lot of versatility off the bench and is a game-changer for them. However, none of this matters if they can't flip the switch and look like the team everybody expects them to be. That will depend on LeBron James. 

    Pacers win if ...

    The Pacers can win this series if the Cleveland's defense doesn't improve in the playoffs. The Cavs have been one of the NBA's worst defensive teams this season and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pacers have a fast-paced offense that can exploit the Cavs in a hurry. They're an average defensive team, though, so they'll need to outscore the Cavs to have a chance. 

    SportsLine projections  

    According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 59.8 percent chance to win the first round and a 34.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

    2018 Playoff Bracket

    nba-bracket-rockets-win.jpg
    Igor Mello/CBS Sports
    Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
    Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES